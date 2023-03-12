Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay wins 2023 Minnesota Mr. Hockey award

Shaugabay, a senior captain, posted 96 points this season for the Warriors and has over 300 throughout his four years on varsity.

St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad_0820.jpg
Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) celebrates his goal against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 12, 2023 01:19 PM

ST. PAUL — Jayson Shaugabay of Warroad has won the 2023 Minnesota Mr. Hockey award, which is given out annually to the top senior hockey player in the state.

Shaugabay, a senior forward and two-time captain for the Warriors, posted 96 points this season and has over 300 throughout his four years on varsity. He is committed to play at the Division I level for Minnesota Duluth.

030422 S GFH MNS8ABHKY-5.jpg
Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay (17) celebrates his goal in the third period of the Minnesota Section 8A boys hockey championship game against Thief River Falls at the East Grand Forks Civic Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Shaugabay has appeared in games for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL both this season and last season and he also competed for Team USA in the U17 Five Nations tournament in 2021. He was ranked No. 64 on the NHL Central Scouting list for North American skaters.

Over his four years with Warroad, the squad recently finished in second place in Class A in both 2023 and 2022, and the Warriors also made a state tournament appearance in 2020. Shaugabay posted eight points in the 2022-23 state tournament, which included two goals and six assists. Those eight points put him tied for the lead in Class A scoring at the tournament, tied with his teammate - and nephew - Carson Pilgrim.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
