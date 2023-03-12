Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay wins 2023 Minnesota Mr. Hockey award

ST. PAUL — Jayson Shaugabay of Warroad has won the 2023 Minnesota Mr. Hockey award, which is given out annually to the top senior hockey player in the state.

Shaugabay, a senior forward and two-time captain for the Warriors, posted 96 points this season and has over 300 throughout his four years on varsity. He is committed to play at the Division I level for Minnesota Duluth.

Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay (17) celebrates his goal in the third period of the Minnesota Section 8A boys hockey championship game against Thief River Falls at the East Grand Forks Civic Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Shaugabay has appeared in games for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL both this season and last season and he also competed for Team USA in the U17 Five Nations tournament in 2021. He was ranked No. 64 on the NHL Central Scouting list for North American skaters.

Over his four years with Warroad, the squad recently finished in second place in Class A in both 2023 and 2022, and the Warriors also made a state tournament appearance in 2020. Shaugabay posted eight points in the 2022-23 state tournament, which included two goals and six assists. Those eight points put him tied for the lead in Class A scoring at the tournament, tied with his teammate - and nephew - Carson Pilgrim.