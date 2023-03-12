Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Warroad's Hampton Slukynsky wins 2023 Frank Brimsek award

Slukynsky, a senior captain, earned a .941 save percentage this season with a 1.47 goals against average. He helped backstop Warroad to two runner-up finishes in Class A.

Warroad vs Orono_0599.jpg
Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) catches a puck against Orono in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 12, 2023 01:21 PM

ST. PAUL — Warroad senior goaltender Hampton Slukynsky has won the 2023 Frank Brimsek award, which is given out annually to the top senior goaltender in the state of Minnesota.

Slukynsky, a captain for Warroad, posted a .941 save percentage this season alongside a 1.47 goals-against-average. He earned nine shutouts in 2022-23, and has 20 over his three seasons on varsity. He helped backstop Warroad to two runner-up finishes in Class A in 2023 and 2022.

Warroad vs Hermantown_0468.jpg
Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) deflects a shot against Hermantown during the first period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The senior netminder has competed in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League and is committed to play Division I hockey at Northern Michigan University, which is the same school that his older brother Grant is committed to. Slukynsky was also a part of the 2022 USA Hlinka Gretzky Cup squad that competed in Red Deer, Alberta.

020723 S GFH EGFBHKY0278.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Warroad's Hampton Slukynsky making case to be Minnesota's top goaltender
The senior netminder is a candidate to be Warroad's first-ever Frank Brimsek Award winner.
February 08, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
