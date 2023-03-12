Warroad's Hampton Slukynsky wins 2023 Frank Brimsek award

ST. PAUL — Warroad senior goaltender Hampton Slukynsky has won the 2023 Frank Brimsek award, which is given out annually to the top senior goaltender in the state of Minnesota.

Slukynsky, a captain for Warroad, posted a .941 save percentage this season alongside a 1.47 goals-against-average. He earned nine shutouts in 2022-23, and has 20 over his three seasons on varsity. He helped backstop Warroad to two runner-up finishes in Class A in 2023 and 2022.

Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) deflects a shot against Hermantown during the first period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The senior netminder has competed in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League and is committed to play Division I hockey at Northern Michigan University, which is the same school that his older brother Grant is committed to. Slukynsky was also a part of the 2022 USA Hlinka Gretzky Cup squad that competed in Red Deer, Alberta.