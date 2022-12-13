Warroad Warriors win and continue run

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Warroad Warriors, who won again on the road on Saturday. The game finished 3-2 (after overtime) and Warroad now has five straight wins, while Grand Rapids' run of six games without defeat was ended.

Warroad's Murray Marvin-Cordes scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Thunderhawks opened strong, with Xander Sheiman scoring early in the first period, assisted by Bauer Murphy and Dominic Broberg.

The Thunderhawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gus Drennan late into the first, assisted by Kyler Miller and Luka Rohloff.

Wyatt Hennum scored late in the second period, assisted by Taven James and Ryan Lund.

Garrett Hennum tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Ryan Lund and Hampton Slukynsky. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:59 before Murray Marvin-Cordes scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Ryan Lund and Carson Pilgrim.

Next up:

The Warriors play against East Grand Forks on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena. The Thunderhawks will face Edina on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena.