High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Warroad Warriors win 7-1 on the road against Delano Tigers

The Warroad Warriors won on the road on Friday, handing the Delano Tigers a defeat 7-1.

December 02, 2022 03:16 AM
The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Lund. Erick Comstock and Carson Pilgrim assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Carson Pilgrim scored, assisted by Erick Comstock and Jayson Shaugabay.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Warriors.

Murray Marvin-Cordes increased the lead to 7-0 late into the third period, assisted by Erick Comstock.

Aiden Leaver narrowed the gap to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Jake Oja.

Coming up:

The Warriors play against St. Cloud Cathedral on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Tigers will face East Grand Forks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.

