Warroad Warriors remain hard to beat – claim eighth straight win

The stage was set for drama as two star-studded teams faced each other at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic. By the curtain call the home team Warroad Warriors had beat the Orono Spartans 5-2. The result means that Warroad claimed their eighth win in a row, while Orono lost after having enjoyed a run of eight straight wins.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Carson Pilgrim. Murray Marvin-Cordes assisted.

Bradley Walker scored late into the second period, assisted by Avery Anderson and Cayden Effertz.

Carson Pilgrim took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Ryan Lund.

Erick Comstock increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Murray Marvin-Cordes and Carson Pilgrim.

Ryan Lund increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Murray Marvin-Cordes and Jayson Shaugabay.

Jayson Shaugabay then increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third, assisted by Carson Pilgrim.

Brooks Fegers narrowed the gap to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by John Engebretson and Caden Bickett.

Next games:

The Warriors host the International Falls Broncos in the next game at home on Friday at 1 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic. The same day, the Spartans will host the Lions at 11:30 a.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic.