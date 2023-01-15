Warroad Warriors remain hard to beat – claim 13th straight win

The stage was set for drama as two star-studded teams faced each other at Gardens Arena. By the curtain call the home team Warroad Warriors had beat the Hermantown Hawks 3-1. The result means that Warroad claimed their 13th win in a row, while Hermantown lost after having enjoyed a run of eight straight wins.

The Hawks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Wyatt Carlson scoring in the first period, assisted by Matthew Kauppinen and George Peterson.

The Warriors tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Murray Marvin-Cordes scored, assisted by Ryan Lund and Carson Pilgrim.

The Warriors took the lead early into the third period when Garrett Hennum beat the goalie, assisted by Erick Comstock and Peyton Sunderland.

Jayson Shaugabay increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third, assisted by Erick Comstock and Carson Pilgrim.

Next up:

The Warriors host Wayzata on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Hawks host Hibbing/Chisholm to play the Bluejackets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.