Warroad Warriors remain hard to beat – claim 11th straight win

The stage was set for drama as two star-studded teams faced each other at Gardens Arena. By the curtain call the home team Warroad Warriors had beat the Roseau Rams 7-4. The result means that Warroad claimed their 11th win in a row, while Roseau lost after having enjoyed a run of six straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 10:00 PM
Next games:

The Warriors host Crookston on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Rams host Brainerd to play the Warriors on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.

