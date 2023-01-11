Warroad Warriors remain hard to beat – claim 11th straight win

The stage was set for drama as two star-studded teams faced each other at Gardens Arena. By the curtain call the home team Warroad Warriors had beat the Roseau Rams 7-4. The result means that Warroad claimed their 11th win in a row, while Roseau lost after having enjoyed a run of six straight wins.

Next games:

The Warriors host Crookston on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Rams host Brainerd to play the Warriors on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.