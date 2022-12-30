Warroad Warriors notch up another win in hard-fought matchup with Orono Spartans

The Warroad Warriors claimed their eighth straight victory with a 5-2 win at home to the Orono Spartans on Thursday. The result also means that Orono's eight-win streak was ended.

Next games:

The Warriors host the International Falls Broncos in the next game at home on Friday at 1 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic. The same day, the Spartans will host the Lions at 11:30 a.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic.