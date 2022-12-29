Warroad Warriors keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Warroad Warriors as they claimed another victory on Wednesday against the Providence Academy Lions, making it seven in a row. They won 9-1 over Providence Academy.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Carson Pilgrim.

The Warriors' Jayson Shaugabay increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Ryan Lund.

The second period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Warriors.

The Warriors increased the lead to 9-0 within the first minute of the third period when Jayson Shaugabay found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Murray Marvin-Cordes.

Brandon Sattler narrowed the gap to 9-1 halfway through the third, assisted by Johnny Hendrickson and Sammy Lewis .

Next games:

On Thursday the Warriors will play at home against the Spartans at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic, while the Lions will face the Broncos road at 5 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic.