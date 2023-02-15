Warroad Warriors keep on winning and now have 24 straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Warroad Warriors as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Bemidji Lumberjacks, making it 24 in a row. They won 8-0 over Bemidji.

The visiting Warriors opened strong, early in the game with Murray Marvin-Cordes scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Jayson Shaugabay.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Murray Marvin-Cordes scored again, assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Jayson Shaugabay.

The Warriors scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Carson Pilgrim increased the lead to 6-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Deagan Watson.

Gaabi Boucha increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Taven James and Griffin Marvin.

The Warriors made it 8-0 when Gaabi Boucha found the back of the net, assisted by Landon Thompson late into the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next up:

The Lumberjacks host the Brainerd Warriors on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Warriors will face Sartell on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Bernick's Pepsi Arena.