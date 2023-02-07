Warroad Warriors keep on winning and now have 21 straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Warroad Warriors as they claimed another victory on Monday against East Grand Forks Green Wave, making it 21 in a row. They won 4-2 over East Grand Forks.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Jayson Shaugabay scored the first goal assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Erick Comstock.

The Warriors made it 2-0 with a goal from Murray Marvin-Cordes.

The Green Wave narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period when Brock Schultz found the back of the net, assisted by Landon Jameison and Grady Magner.

Landon Jameison tied it up 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Brock Schultz and Grady Magner.

Erick Comstock took the lead late into the third, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay.

Murray Marvin-Cordes increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena.