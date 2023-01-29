Warroad Warriors keep on winning and now have 17 straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Warroad Warriors as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Moorhead Spuds, making it 17 in a row. They won 4-2 over Moorhead.

The Warriors took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ryan Lund. Jayson Shaugabay assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jayson Shaugabay late in the first, assisted by Murray Marvin-Cordes.

Ian Ness scored early into the second period.

Warriors' Carson Pilgrim tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Ryan Lund and Jayson Shaugabay assisted.

Carson Pilgrim increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Murray Marvin-Cordes.

Aaron Reierson narrowed the gap to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Mason Kraft.

Next up:

Next up, the Spuds face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena, while the Warriors face Bemidji at home at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. Both games are set for on Tuesday.