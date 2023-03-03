Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Warroad Warriors got a shutout against East Grand Forks Green Wave

March 02, 2023 10:14 PM

The Warroad Warriors picked up a decisive home win against East Grand Forks Green Wave. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Warriors started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Carson Pilgrim scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Murray Marvin-Cordes scored, assisted by Broden Hontvet and Jayson Shaugabay.

The Warriors were whistled for no penalties, while the Green Wave received no penalties.

