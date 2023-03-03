Warroad Warriors got a shutout against East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Warroad Warriors picked up a decisive home win against East Grand Forks Green Wave. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Warriors started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Carson Pilgrim scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Murray Marvin-Cordes scored, assisted by Broden Hontvet and Jayson Shaugabay.

The Warriors were whistled for no penalties, while the Green Wave received no penalties.