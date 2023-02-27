Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Warroad Warriors clinch the series against Thief River Falls Prowlers

The 6-1 win at home sealed the series for the Warroad Warriors against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The result means Warroad won in 6-0 games.

img_500258523_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 26, 2023 10:11 PM

The 6-1 win at home sealed the series for the Warroad Warriors against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The result means Warroad won in 6-0 games.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Griffin Marvin netted one, assisted by Landon Thompson and Gaabi Boucha.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Murray Marvin-Cordes beat the goalie, assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Ryan Lund.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Warriors increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Carson Pilgrim found the back of the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reece Janish narrowed the gap to 6-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jace Erickson and Braydin Lund.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_008.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy, and Eden Prairie come up big in section tournament action
February 25, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
February 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live