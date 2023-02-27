Warroad Warriors clinch the series against Thief River Falls Prowlers

The 6-1 win at home sealed the series for the Warroad Warriors against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The result means Warroad won in 6-0 games.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Griffin Marvin netted one, assisted by Landon Thompson and Gaabi Boucha.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Murray Marvin-Cordes beat the goalie, assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Ryan Lund.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Warriors increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Carson Pilgrim found the back of the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reece Janish narrowed the gap to 6-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jace Erickson and Braydin Lund.