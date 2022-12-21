Warroad Warriors beat Thief River Falls Prowlers and continue winning run

The game between the Thief River Falls Prowlers and the Warroad Warriors on Tuesday finished 5-1. The result means Warroad has six straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Carson Pilgrim scored.

Gaabi Boucha then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Griffin Marvin and Broden Hontvet assisted.

Midway through, Murray Marvin-Cordes scored a goal, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay, making the score 3-0.

The Prowlers narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Max Arlt netted one, assisted by Braydin Lund.

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third when Ryan Lund scored, assisted by Erick Comstock.

Carson Pilgrim increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay.

Next games:

The Prowlers host the Crookston Pirates on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Warriors will face Providence Academy at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic.