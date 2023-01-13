Warroad Warriors beat Crookston Pirates and continue winning run

The game between the Warroad Warriors and the Crookston Pirates on Thursday finished 7-0. The result means Warroad has 12 straight wins.

The hosting Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Murray Marvin-Cordes. Carson Pilgrim and Jayson Shaugabay assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Carson Pilgrim scored, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay.

The Warriors' Ryan Lund increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Garrett Hennum.

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Carson Pilgrim late into the first, assisted by Will Hardwick and Erick Comstock.

The Warriors scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 7-0 came from Taven James who increased the Warriors' lead, assisted by Erick Comstock, early in the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next games:

The Warriors host the Hermantown Hawks on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Pirates will face Thief River Falls on the road on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.