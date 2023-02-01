Warroad Warriors beat Bemidji Lumberjacks and continue winning run

The game between the Warroad Warriors and the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Tuesday finished 3-2. The result means Warroad has 18 straight wins.

The hosting Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Erick Comstock. Jayson Shaugabay assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Griffin Marvin struck, assisted by Gaabi Boucha and Erick Comstock.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Warriors.

Next up:

The Lumberjacks play against Roseau on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Warriors will face Thief River Falls on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.