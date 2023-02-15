Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines win on the road against Kittson County Central Bearcats

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won the road game against the Kittson County Central Bearcats 8-5 on Friday.

The Wolverines opened strong, right after the puck drop with Carson Davis scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Cooper Ness and Aiden Sutherland.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jaeger Pettit scored, assisted by Peyton Mithun.

The Bearcats narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Tyler Hennen in the first period, assisted by Eli Muir.

The Wolverines' Connor Davis increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by Aron Sutherland and MJ Lunde.

The Wolverines scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Cole Woods increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period, assisted by Connor Davis.

Austyn Oothoudt increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later, assisted by Carson Davis and Cooper Ness.

Connor Davis increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Dalton Moyer and Cole Woods.

Cole Woods then increased the lead to 8-3 in the middle of the third, assisted by Aron Sutherland.

Tyler Hennen narrowed the gap to 8-4 two minutes later, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski and Ethan Hanson .

The Bearcats narrowed the gap again late in the third when Ethan Hanson found the back of the net, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski and Tyler Hennen.

Next up:

The Bearcats play Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena. The Wolverines will face Willmar at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.