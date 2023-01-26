Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines win on the road against Breckenridge Blades

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won when they visited the Breckenridge Blades on Tuesday. The final score was 7-3.

The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines scored one goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Cole Woods increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third period, assisted by Connor Davis.

Jace Johanson narrowed the gap to 7-2 nine minutes later.

The Blades narrowed the gap again late in the third when Trey Vogelbacher netted one.

Next up:

The Blades host Becker/Big Lake on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Wolverines will face Kittson County Central on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.