Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines grab extra point vs. Northern Lakes Lightning in overtime

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning tied 3-3 in regulation on Thursday. Wadena-Deer Creek beat Northern Lakes in overtime 4-3.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Aron Sutherland scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Darby Boelter. Wyatt Balmer and Jerome Martin assisted.

Logan Verville scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jerome Martin.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute when Aron Sutherland found the back of the net, assisted by Cole Woods and Austyn Oothoudt.

The Wolverines tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Connor Davis netted one.

Dalton Moyer took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Aiden Sutherland.

Jerome Martin tied the game 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Easton Anderson and Isaac Peterson. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:55 before Aron Sutherland scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Austyn Oothoudt and Cole Woods.

The win over the Lightning means that the Wolverines have six home wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Wolverines host Prairie Centre on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Lightning will face Detroit Lakes on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.