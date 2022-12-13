Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines got a shut out against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines picked up a decisive road win against the Prairie Centre North Stars. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The Wolverines took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Aron Sutherland. Connor Davis and Cole Woods assisted.

The Wolverines' Connor Davis increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Aron Sutherland and Cole Woods.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Austyn Oothoudt scored, assisted by Cole Woods.

The Wolverines scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Wolverines made it 7-0 when Evan Lunde beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Koranda and Kaden Peterson halfway through the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The North Stars play Detroit Lakes away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The Wolverines will face Red Lake Falls at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Community Center.