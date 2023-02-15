Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines end four-loss run

The game between the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm finished 4-4 on Thursday – no doubt a relief for Wadena-Deer Creek after four straight defeats.

The Wolverines started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Aron Sutherland scoring in the first period, assisted by Connor Davis and Dalton Moyer.

The Wolverines' Cooper Ness increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Evan Lunde.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Keegan Patterson late in the first, assisted by Ethan Euteneur and Teagan Dodge.

Five goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The Wolverines play Kittson County Central away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena. The Storm will face Little Falls at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.