Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines couldn't stop Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets' winning run

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets and the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines met on Thursday. Cambridge-Isanti came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 8-5.

The Wolverines took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Connor Davis. Aron Sutherland and Dalton Moyer assisted.

The Bluejackets' Josh Sauro tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ethan Boughton and Sean Brown.

The Bluejackets' Finn Overby took the lead late into the first, assisted by Will O'Donovan.

The Bluejackets scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period when Evan Lunde scored, assisted by Cooper Ness.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third when Finn Overby netted one yet again, assisted by Seth Terhell.

Aron Sutherland narrowed the gap to 5-4 five minutes later, assisted by Connor Davis and Cole Woods.

Josh Sauro increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Sean Brown.

Dalton Moyer narrowed the gap to 6-5 only seconds later, assisted by Carson Davis.

Finn Overby increased the lead to 7-5 six minutes later, assisted by Seth Terhell and JD Foster.

Will O'Donovan increased the lead to 8-5 only seconds later.

Next up:

The Bluejackets host the Holy Angels Stars in the next game on the road on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The same day, the Wolverines will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Cardin-Hunt Arena.