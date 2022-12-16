Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines beat Red Lake Falls Eagles

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won their home game against the Red Lake Falls Eagles on Saturday, ending 7-4.

The Wolverines tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Evan Lunde found the back of the net, assisted by Cole Woods and MJ Lunde.

The second period ended with a 6-4 lead for the Wolverines.

Jaeger Pettit increased the lead to 7-4 halfway through the third period.

Next up:

The Wolverines host the Bagley/Fosston Flyers on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Kittson County Central at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.