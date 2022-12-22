Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines beat Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers and continue winning run

The game between the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers on Tuesday finished 5-2. The result means Wadena-Deer Creek has four straight wins.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Cole Woods. MJ Lunde assisted.

The Panthers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Kale Ravnaas beat the goalie, assisted by Parker Vinge and Conner Hanson.

The Wolverines made it 2-1 with a goal from Connor Davis.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Cole Woods found the back of the net again, assisted by Connor Davis and Jaeger Pettit.

Aron Sutherland increased the lead to 4-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Connor Davis.

Joshua Hillukka narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Joey Hillukka.

Cole Woods increased the lead to 5-2 six minutes later.

Next up:

The Panthers play against Breckenridge on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena. The Wolverines will face Little Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.