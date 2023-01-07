Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines beat Lake of the Woods Bears in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won 6-5 at home against the Lake of the Woods Bears on Friday.

The Wolverines chalked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

The Wolverines host the Prairie Centre North Stars on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Bears will face Red Lake Falls at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at International Arena.