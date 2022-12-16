Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines beat Bagley/Fosston Flyers

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won their home game against the Bagley/Fosston Flyers on Monday, ending 7-5.

The hosting Wolverines opened strong, right after the puck drop with Cooper Ness scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Carson Davis and Peyton Mithun.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Connor Davis in the first period, assisted by Cole Woods.

The Wolverines' Aron Sutherland increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period, assisted by Cole Woods and Aiden Sutherland.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 5-4 going in to the third period.

The Flyers tied the score 5-5 early in the third period when Breckin Levin netted one yet again, assisted by Casey Hansen.

Aron Sutherland took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Connor Davis.

Jack Koranda increased the lead to 7-5 four minutes later, assisted by Evan Lunde.

Next up:

The Flyers play against Prairie Centre on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Wolverines will face Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.