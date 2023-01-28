Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and Kittson County Central Bearcats drew 8-8

The teams split the points when the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines hosted the Kittson County Central Bearcats. The final score was 8-8.

The first period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Bearcats led 7-5 going in to the third period.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 8-5 within the first minute of the third period when Tyler Hennen netted one again.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 8-6 early into the third when Evan Lunde found the back of the net, assisted by Dalton Moyer.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap again with a goal from Connor Davis, at 12:58 into the third period.

Evan Lunde tied it up 8-8 four minutes later, assisted by Cole Woods.

Coming up:

The Wolverines host the Morris/Benson Area Storm in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center. The same day, the Bearcats will host the Bears at 6 p.m. CST at International Arena.