Waconia Wildcats win over Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Waconia Wildcats won the game at home against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Ayden Siddons scored.

Luke Puchner then tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Mitch Nelson and Luke Koschinska assisted.

3-0 came from Brett Siddons who increased the Wildcats' lead, assisted by Mitch Nelson, halfway through.