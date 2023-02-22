Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Waconia Wildcats win over Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Waconia Wildcats won the game at home against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks 3-0.

img_500257119_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 11:01 AM

The Waconia Wildcats won the game at home against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Ayden Siddons scored.

Luke Puchner then tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Mitch Nelson and Luke Koschinska assisted.

3-0 came from Brett Siddons who increased the Wildcats' lead, assisted by Mitch Nelson, halfway through.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.