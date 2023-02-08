Waconia Wildcats win against Bloomington Kennedy Eagles in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles' home game against the Waconia Wildcats ran into overtime on Tuesday. Waconia snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
Waconia's Luc Nessa scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Manning. Clayton Deutsch assisted.
The Wildcats' Drew Vacek tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Luke Puchner.
The Wildcats made it 2-1 early in the second period when Luke Puchner beat the goalie.
The Eagles tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Nick Manning scored again, assisted by Clayton Deutsch.
Just over one minutes in, Luc Nessa scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Drew Vacek and Brett Siddons.
Next games:
The Wildcats play against New Prague on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Somerset Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Somerset on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Waconia Hockey Arena.