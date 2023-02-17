Waconia Wildcats win 6-1 at home against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Waconia Wildcats won at home on Thursday, handing the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks a defeat 6-1.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Luc Nessa. Drew Vacek and Brett Siddons assisted.

The Wildcats' Zach Sorenson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Brett Siddons and Drew Vacek.

The Wildcats' Luke Puchner increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Luc Nessa.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Wildcats led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The White Hawks narrowed the gap to 5-1, after only 24 seconds into the third period when Collin Hagen netted one, assisted by Luke Poikonen and Jonathan Scherven.

Luc Nessa increased the lead to 6-1 late into the third period, assisted by Brett Siddons and Zach Sorenson.