High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Waconia Wildcats win 6-1 at home against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Waconia Wildcats won at home on Thursday, handing the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks a defeat 6-1.

img_500252904_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 03:55 AM

The Waconia Wildcats won at home on Thursday, handing the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks a defeat 6-1.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Luc Nessa. Drew Vacek and Brett Siddons assisted.

The Wildcats' Zach Sorenson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Brett Siddons and Drew Vacek.

The Wildcats' Luke Puchner increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Luc Nessa.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Wildcats led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The White Hawks narrowed the gap to 5-1, after only 24 seconds into the third period when Collin Hagen netted one, assisted by Luke Poikonen and Jonathan Scherven.

Luc Nessa increased the lead to 6-1 late into the third period, assisted by Brett Siddons and Zach Sorenson.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.