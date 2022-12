Waconia Wildcats win 2-1 on the road against Breck Mustangs

The Waconia Wildcats claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Breck Mustangs on Wednesday. The team won 2-1 at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.

Next up:

The Wildcats play against Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center. The Mustangs will face Proctor on Friday at 4 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.