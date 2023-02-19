Waconia Wildcats victorious against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Waconia Wildcats defeated the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars 5-2 on Saturday.

The hosting Jaguars opened strong, early in the game with Joseph Kubas scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Jordan Wang.

The Wildcats tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Brett Siddons in the first period, assisted by Luke Puchner and Luc Nessa.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 5-1, after only 13 seconds into the third period when Drew Vacek found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Zach Sorenson.

The Jaguars narrowed the gap to 5-2 early in the third period when Daniel Schmitz netted one, assisted by Sam Mickelson and Sawyer Haaland.