Waconia Wildcats pull ahead in the third to defeat St. Louis Park Orioles

The Waconia Wildcats were victorious on the road against the St. Louis Park Orioles. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Waconia pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.

Waconia's Drew Vacek scored the game-winning goal.

The Orioles opened strong, with Phil Hirte scoring in the first minute, assisted by Henry Schultz.

The Wildcats tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Luke Puchner early in the first period, assisted by Brett Siddons.

Drew Vacek took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Brett Siddons.

The Wildcats have now won four straight road games.

Coming up:

The Orioles host Hopkins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. The Wildcats host Hopkins to play the Royals on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.