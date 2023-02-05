Waconia Wildcats pull ahead in the third to defeat Hutchinson Tigers

The Waconia Wildcats were victorious at home against the Hutchinson Tigers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Waconia pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The Tigers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Gunnar Bick. Hunter Melberg assisted.

Drew Vacek scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Luke Puchner.

The Wildcats took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Drew Vacek scored yet again, assisted by Brett Siddons and Luke Puchner.

Drew Puchner increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Drew Vacek and Luke Puchner.

Coming up:

The Wildcats will travel to the Southwest Christian Stars on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.