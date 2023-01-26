Waconia Wildcats beat Hopkins Royals

The Waconia Wildcats won their road game against the Hopkins Royals on Wednesday, ending 3-1.

The Royals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Suede Milless scoring in the first minute, assisted by Weston Schenkelberg and Weston Schenkelberg.

Brett Siddons scored early into the second period, assisted by Drew Vacek and Drew Vacek.

Luke Puchner then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Luke Koschinska and Luke Koschinska assisted.

Zach Sorenson increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Drew Vacek and Drew Vacek.

Coming up:

The Royals host Duluth East on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion. The Wildcats will face Orono on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.