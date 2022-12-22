Vogel strikes twice as Shakopee Sabers beat Chaska Hawks

The Shakopee Sabers defeated the visiting Chaska Hawks 4-3 on Tuesday.

The Sabers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cooper Simpson. Cooper Siegert and Nate Pederson assisted.

The Sabers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Linus Toward late in the first, assisted by Jackson Vogel and Jake Marschall.

The Sabers' Jackson Vogel increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Nate Pederson and Linus Toward.

The Sabers increased the lead to 4-0 early into the second period when Jackson Vogel beat the goalie again, assisted by Jake Marschall and Lucas Larson.

Blake Markwell narrowed the gap to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Peyton Chase and Tristin Wassengeso.

The Hawks narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Ryan Jirele netted one, assisted by Luke Iverson and Colin Bohlinger.

The Hawks' Matthew Magnusson narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ty Broten at 16:47 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Sabers host the Mounds View Mustangs in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. The same day, the Hawks will host the Royals at 12 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.