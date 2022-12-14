Villagomez's two goals net Mankato West Scarlets victory over Austin Packers

The Mankato West Scarlets bested the visiting Austin Packers on Tuesday, ending 6-3.

The Scarlets started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jaeger Zimmerman scoring in the first minute, assisted by Sean King and Owen Essay.

The Scarlets' Gage Schmidt increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Tyler Graves and Sean King.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Scarlets led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Gavin Villagomez increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Weston Johnson and Derek Stierlen.

Gavin Villagomez increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Derek Stierlen and Maddox Langworthy.

Grady Hatlestad increased the lead to 6-2 five minutes later, assisted by Gage Schmidt and Sean King.

Toby Holtz narrowed the gap to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Isaac Stromlund.

Next games:

The Scarlets travel to Rochester Century on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The Packers visit Rochester John Marshall to play the Rockets on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.