High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Veney's two goals net Rochester John Marshall Rockets victory over South St. Paul Packers

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets bested the hosting South St. Paul Packers on Thursday, ending 4-1.

January 12, 2023 11:03 PM
The visiting Rockets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jayden Veney. Ole Fevold and Mason Decker assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Rockets led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Packers will face Chisago Lakes at home at 3 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers, while the Rockets host Rochester Mayo at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.