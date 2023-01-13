Veney's two goals net Rochester John Marshall Rockets victory over South St. Paul Packers
The Rochester John Marshall Rockets bested the hosting South St. Paul Packers on Thursday, ending 4-1.
The visiting Rockets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jayden Veney. Ole Fevold and Mason Decker assisted.
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Rockets led 4-1 going in to the third period.
Coming up:
In the next round on Saturday, the Packers will face Chisago Lakes at home at 3 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers, while the Rockets host Rochester Mayo at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.