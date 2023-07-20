Upper Midwest High School Elite League Rosters released for 2023

NEW HOPE, Minn. — The rosters for the 2023 Upper Midwest High School Elite League have been released. Here's the top players who made the prestigious fall league along with who may be choosing instead to follow the path of junior hockey in the USHL.

Athletes that compete in Elite League typically return for their junior and/or senior seasons of high school instead of taking the junior hockey route since these games start at the same time that the USHL/NAHL season starts. Skaters that are not listed as playing in the Elite League are likely headed to junior hockey for at least before and after the high school season, or they may be possibly forgoing their senior season of high school as a whole.

Here's a few Division I committed prospects that are not listed on UMHSEL rosters;



Here's a couple of players that have already announced their departure from Minnesota high school hockey and subsequently will not be participating in Elite League.



Noah Urness, F, Roseau

NCAA Commitment: Uncommitted Where To? Cranbrook of the BCHL

Michael Risteau, F, Benilde-St. Margaret's

NCAA Commitment: Western Michigan Where To? Trail of the BCHL

Mace'o Phillips, D, Benilde-St. Margaret's

NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit Aug. 1 Where To? USA NTDP

Garrett Lindberg, D, Moorhead

NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit Aug. 1 Where To? USA NTDP

Jacob Kvasnicka, F, Wayzata

NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit in 2024 Where To? USA NTDP

Cooper Simpson, F, Shakopee

NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit Aug. 1 Where To? Tri-City of the USHL (Tendered)

