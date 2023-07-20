Upper Midwest High School Elite League Rosters released for 2023
Find out who is competing in the fall league and who may be taking the path of junior hockey instead.
NEW HOPE, Minn. — The rosters for the 2023 Upper Midwest High School Elite League have been released. Here's the top players who made the prestigious fall league along with who may be choosing instead to follow the path of junior hockey in the USHL.
Athletes that compete in Elite League typically return for their junior and/or senior seasons of high school instead of taking the junior hockey route since these games start at the same time that the USHL/NAHL season starts. Skaters that are not listed as playing in the Elite League are likely headed to junior hockey for at least before and after the high school season, or they may be possibly forgoing their senior season of high school as a whole.
Here's a few Division I committed prospects that are not listed on UMHSEL rosters;
- Nolan Roed, F, White Bear Lake
- NCAA Commitment: St. Cloud State
- USHL Rights: Tri-City
White Bear Lake's leading scorer makes tough decision not to follow his brother to BSU, commits to SCSUNolan Roed led the Bears with 40 points last season as a sophomore. His older brother, Lleyton, is a freshman forward for Bemidji State this fall.
- Drew Stewart, F, Benilde-St. Margaret's
- NCAA Commitment: Notre Dame
- USHL Rights: Cedar Rapids
The 16-year-old announced his verbal commitment to the Irish on social media after posting 38 points in 25 games this past season.
- Teddy Townsend, F, Eden Prairie
- NCAA Commitment: Minnesota
- USHL Rights: Waterloo
After watching other stars from Eden Prairie make their way from the Eagles to the Minnesota Gophers and eventually to the NHL, standout forward Teddy Townsend's college choice was an easy one.
- Gavin Uhlenkamp, F, Chanhassen
- NCAA Commitment: Wisconsin
- USHL Rights: Madison
The 16-year-old forward announced his verbal commitment to play for the Badgers after a big sophomore season with the Storm.
- Ben Miller, F, Hill-Murray
- NCAA Commitment: Northeastern
- USHL Rights: Omaha
The 6-foot-1 forward from Woodbury put up 16 points in 29 games for the Pioneers last season as a sophomore and helped lead the team to a third-place finish in Class AA.
- Owen Buesgens, D, Chanhassen
- NCAA Commitment: St. Thomas
- USHL Rights: Green Bay
Picked by the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL draft, Buesgens is still trying to figure out his senior year plan.
- Alex Lunski, F, Minnetonka
- NCAA Commitment: St. Thomas
- USHL Rights: Omaha
The 6-foot-3 power forward announced his commitment on Aug. 1, the first day that rising juniors were able to give verbal commitments.
- Bobby Cowan, F, Edina
- NCAA Commitment: St. Thomas
- USHL Rights: Omaha
With a father and an uncle who both played Division I hockey, Edina forward Bobby Cowan followed the family legacy and committed to St. Thomas a few weeks after the Hornets' state title game trip.
- Jackson Nevers, F, Edina
- NCAA Commitment: Minnesota
- USHL Rights: Waterloo
After kicking the tires on a handful of programs that showed interest in his size and physical nature, Edina junior forward Jackson Nevers announced he will be a Gopher, like his father and brother.
- Eddie Revenig, D, Edina
- NCAA Commitment: Bemidji State
- USHL Rights: Fargo
Revenig, a 5-foot-10 defenseman for the Hornets, finished up his sophomore season in 2021-22 with 12 points in 29 games.
- Hagen Burrows, F, Minnetonka
- NCAA Commitment: Denver
- USHL Rights: Sioux City
- Dallas Vieau, F, Hermantown
- NCAA Commitment: Penn State
- USHL Rights: Tri-City
- Jayden Veney, D, Rochester John Marshall
- NCAA Commitment: Union
- USHL Rights: Omaha
Here's a couple of players that have already announced their departure from Minnesota high school hockey and subsequently will not be participating in Elite League.
- Noah Urness, F, Roseau
- NCAA Commitment: Uncommitted
- Where To? Cranbrook of the BCHL
- Michael Risteau, F, Benilde-St. Margaret's
- NCAA Commitment: Western Michigan
- Where To? Trail of the BCHL
- Mace'o Phillips, D, Benilde-St. Margaret's
- NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit Aug. 1
- Where To? USA NTDP
- Garrett Lindberg, D, Moorhead
- NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit Aug. 1
- Where To? USA NTDP
- Jacob Kvasnicka, F, Wayzata
- NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit in 2024
- Where To? USA NTDP
- Cooper Simpson, F, Shakopee
- NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit Aug. 1
- Where To? Tri-City of the USHL (Tendered)