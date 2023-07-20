Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Upper Midwest High School Elite League Rosters released for 2023

Find out who is competing in the fall league and who may be taking the path of junior hockey instead.

Mason Stenger of Benilde-St. Margaret's plays in a game for Team TDS Transportation at the 2022 Upper Midwest High School Elite League.
NEW HOPE, Minn. — The rosters for the 2023 Upper Midwest High School Elite League have been released. Here's the top players who made the prestigious fall league along with who may be choosing instead to follow the path of junior hockey in the USHL.

Athletes that compete in Elite League typically return for their junior and/or senior seasons of high school instead of taking the junior hockey route since these games start at the same time that the USHL/NAHL season starts. Skaters that are not listed as playing in the Elite League are likely headed to junior hockey for at least before and after the high school season, or they may be possibly forgoing their senior season of high school as a whole.

Here's a few Division I committed prospects that are not listed on UMHSEL rosters;

Here's a couple of players that have already announced their departure from Minnesota high school hockey and subsequently will not be participating in Elite League.

  • Noah Urness, F, Roseau
    • NCAA Commitment: Uncommitted
    • Where To? Cranbrook of the BCHL
  • Michael Risteau, F, Benilde-St. Margaret's
    • NCAA Commitment: Western Michigan
    • Where To? Trail of the BCHL
  • Mace'o Phillips, D, Benilde-St. Margaret's
    • NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit Aug. 1
    • Where To? USA NTDP
  • Garrett Lindberg, D, Moorhead
    • NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit Aug. 1
    • Where To? USA NTDP
  • Jacob Kvasnicka, F, Wayzata
    • NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit in 2024
    • Where To? USA NTDP
  • Cooper Simpson, F, Shakopee
    • NCAA Commitment: Eligible to commit Aug. 1
    • Where To? Tri-City of the USHL (Tendered)
