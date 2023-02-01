Tyler Hennen unstoppable as Kittson County Central Bearcats beat Lake of the Woods Bears

The Lake of the Woods Bears beat the Kittson County Central Bearcats on the road 9-5. Tyler Hennen stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible six goals.

Hayden Olsonawski scored the other three goals for Kittson County Central, while Lake of the Woods' goals came through Charlie Eck and Jordan Kvernen.

The Bearcats started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Tyler Hennen scoring in the first period, assisted by Ethan Hanson and Hayden Olsonawski.

The Bearcats' Hayden Olsonawski increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Isaac Gustafson and Tyler Hennen.

The Bearcats scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-3 going in to the second break.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 8-3 early in the third period when Hayden Olsonawski beat the goalie again, assisted by Ethan Hanson.

Charlie Eck narrowed the gap to 8-4 three minutes later, assisted by Randy Wood and Jordan Kvernen.

The Bears narrowed the gap again early into the third when Charlie Eck netted one, assisted by Randy Wood.

Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 9-5 two minutes later.

Next games:

The Bears host the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers in the next game on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at International Arena. The same day, the Bearcats will host the Blades at 6 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.