Tyler Hennen behind Kittson County Central Bearcats' win over Lake of the Woods Bears

The game between the Kittson County Central Bearcats and the Lake of the Woods Bears saw Kittson County Central's Tyler Hennen in deadly form. Tyler Hennen scored an incredible four goals in Kittson County Central's 8-2 home win.

Hayden Olsonawski , Dana Brown and Ethan Hanson scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Lake of the Woods' goals came through Jordan Kvernen and Randy Wood.

The Bearcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Hayden Olsonawski. Elijah Swanson assisted.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Hayden Olsonawski scored yet again, assisted by Tyler Hennen.

The Bearcats' Dana Brown increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Tyler Hennen and Ethan Hanson.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Bearcats led 7-1 going in to the third period.

Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Noah Olson .

Jordan Kvernen narrowed the gap to 8-2 three minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Brown and Braden Johnson.

Next up:

The Bearcats play Bagley/Fosston away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Bears will face Bagley/Fosston at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.