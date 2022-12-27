Two Rivers Warriors' winning streak broken by Princeton Tigers

The Two Rivers Warriors have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Princeton Tigers, Two Rivers was on a run of five straight wins. But, Monday's game at National Sports Center finished 5-1 and the winning streak was ended.

The Tigers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Alexander Miller scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Jake Baumann and Jacob Patnode.

The Warriors tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Will Auran scored the first goal, assisted by Joe Shepherd and Casey Ball.

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period when Gabe Nichols scored, assisted by Gavin Skarohlid.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Jacob Patnode late in the first.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Tigers.

Timothy Donnay increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Brody Kok and Lane Olson.

Next games:

On Tuesday the Warriors will play at home against the Dragons at 11:15 a.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 3 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver], while the Tigers will face the Spartans home at 4:15 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 3 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver].