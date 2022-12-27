Two Rivers Warriors' winning run ended after game against Princeton Tigers

The Two Rivers Warriors' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Princeton Tigers. Monday's game at National Sports Center finished 5-1.

The Tigers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Alexander Miller scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jake Baumann and Jacob Patnode.

The Warriors tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Will Auran scored the first goal, assisted by Joe Shepherd and Casey Ball.

The Tigers' Gabe Nichols took the lead halfway through the first period, assisted by Gavin Skarohlid.

The Tigers' Jacob Patnode increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first.

The Tigers scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Timothy Donnay increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Brody Kok and Lane Olson.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Warriors hosting the Dragons at 11:15 a.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 3 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver] and the Tigers visiting the Spartans at 4:15 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 3 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver].