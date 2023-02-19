Two Rivers Warriors win 4-3 at home against St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

The Two Rivers Warriors broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots on Saturday.

The hosting Warriors took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Joe Shepherd. Preston Gamer and Will Auran assisted.

The Scots' Oscar Andestic tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Benny Waud.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 4-3 going in to the third period.