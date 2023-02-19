Two Rivers Warriors have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

The game between the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots and the hosting Two Rivers Warriors finished 4-3. Two Rivers' victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The hosting Warriors took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Joe Shepherd. Preston Gamer and Will Auran assisted.

The Scots' Oscar Andestic tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Benny Waud.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Warriors host Simley on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Scots host St. Paul Academy to play the Spartans on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.