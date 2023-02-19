Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Two Rivers Warriors have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

The game between the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots and the hosting Two Rivers Warriors finished 4-3. Two Rivers' victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

img_500253362_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 19, 2023 04:20 PM

The game between the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots and the hosting Two Rivers Warriors finished 4-3. Two Rivers' victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The hosting Warriors took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Joe Shepherd. Preston Gamer and Will Auran assisted.

The Scots' Oscar Andestic tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Benny Waud.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Warriors host Simley on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Scots host St. Paul Academy to play the Spartans on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.