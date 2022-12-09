Two Rivers Warriors dig deep in the third to win against Tartan Titans
The Tartan Titans and the visiting Two Rivers Warriors were tied going into the third, but Two Rivers pulled away for a 5-2 victory in game action.
The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from William Karlen.
The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Eddie Auran scored, assisted by Casey Ball and Nate Rohrer.
Titans' Brody Laska tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Gavin Buche and Noah Joyce assisted.
Seven minutes into the period, Brody Laska scored a goal, assisted by Noah Joyce, making the score 2-2.
The Warriors took the lead, after only nine seconds into the third period when Casey Ball netted one.
The Warriors increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Preston Gamer beat the goalie, assisted by Eddie Auran.
Ben Cobbett increased the lead to 5-2 six minutes later, assisted by Preston Gamer.
Coming up:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Titans hosting the Pioneers at 2:15 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena, and the Warriors playing the Pirates at 11:30 a.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena.