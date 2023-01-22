Two Rivers Warriors beat Tartan Titans and continue winning run

The game between the Two Rivers Warriors and the Tartan Titans on Saturday finished 5-3. The result means Two Rivers has four straight wins.

The Warriors' Casey Ball increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Will Auran.

The Warriors' Eddie Auran increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Fostin Woolsey.

Noah Joyce scored late into the second period, assisted by Brody Laska and Stone Resch.

Casey Ball increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Will Auran.

Casey Ball increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Eddie Auran.

Stone Resch narrowed the gap to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Brody Laska and Noah Joyce.

The Titans narrowed the gap again late in the third when Brody Laska netted one, assisted by Noah Joyce and Connor Wobse.

Next games:

The Warriors travel to Hastings on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena. The Titans will face Irondale-St. Anthony on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.