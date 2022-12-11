Two Rivers Warriors beat Crookston Pirates

The Two Rivers Warriors won their home game against the Crookston Pirates on Saturday, ending 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Casey Ball scored the first goal assisted by Vincent Schuehle.

Eddie Auran then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Fostin Woolsey assisted.

Jackson Reese narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period, assisted by Michael Bochow.

Will Auran increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third, assisted by Casey Ball and Joe Shepherd.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Warriors will host the Governors at 6 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena, and the Pirates will visit the Prowlers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.