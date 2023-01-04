Troumbly scores 2 in Greenway Raiders' win over North Shore Storm

The Greenway Raiders beat the visiting North Shore Storm 4-1 on Tuesday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gino Troumbly. Caiden Carpenter and Keller Mitchell assisted.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Jake Stadler struck, assisted by Braylen Hoff and Ryan Christiansen .

The Raiders' Aden Springer took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Jacques Villenueve.

Keller Mitchell scored early in the second period, assisted by Caiden Carpenter and Beau Carlson.

Gino Troumbly increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Matthew Hannah.

Next up:

The Storm play against Duluth Denfeld on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Raiders will face Hibbing/Chisholm on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.